The Impossible Project becomes Polaroid Originals
Coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Polaroid founded by Edwin Land in 1937, Polaroid Originals is back with a new release.
Coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Polaroid founded by Edwin Land in 1937, Polaroid Originals is back with a new release.
Perfect for shooting larger groups of people the backgrounds measure 4m wide.
Getty Images is thrilled to announce that award-winning French photojournalist Laurent Van der Stockt has been nominated for the highly-regarded Visa d’or Paris Match News for his work covering the battle for Mosul in Iraq, commissioned by Le Monde
Join photographic retailer CameraWorld for a free photography event in London on October 28th.
Fujifilm has added a new ultra-compact camera to its range of mirrorless X Series cameras.
News lenses and firmware updates join Fujifilm's latest announcements.
The HSS flash and continuous on-camera LED lighting unit offers 85,000 full power flashes.
Clearly subscribing to the old adage ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ Olympus has unveiled a Mark III version of its popular OM-D E-M10.
Three tilt-shift lenses and a portrait lens join the premium range
The much anticipated - and much-rumoured – Nikon D850 has been officially announced and sales start from 7 September so potential buyers don’t have long to wait